Salman to Shah Rukh: AI Imagines Bollywood Heroes As 'Fat'
An AI artist has imagined how superstars would look if they gained weight and maintained an unhealthy lifestyle.
Shah Rukh Khan, known for his slim physique, is portrayed as obese in the AI imaginary.
Super-fit Vidyut Jammwal would look like this if he followed an unhealthy lifestyle.
AI also imagines Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as fat.
Fitness freak Sonu Sood also imagined as an obese man.
Hrithik Roshan is unrecognisable.
AI also reimagines Akshay Kumar as a fat man. | Photo: Sahid
Nobody wants to see John Abraham like this.
