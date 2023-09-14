AI Image of Life On Moon- In Pics

14 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

This is how Artificial Intelligence imagines if Indians lived on the moon.

A general store is a must on the Moon if Indians lived on the lunar surface.

You cannot miss a cup of Chai when you're on the Moon.

What to say on a Moon date? I think you are simply tre-moon-dous.

Now getting married on the Moon can be in your bucket-list.

Food on moon is simply out of this world.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Countries Selling iPhone 15 at Cheaper Prices

 Find Out More