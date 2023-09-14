AI Image of Life On Moon- In Pics
This is how Artificial Intelligence imagines if Indians lived on the moon.
A general store is a must on the Moon if Indians lived on the lunar surface.
You cannot miss a cup of Chai when you're on the Moon.
What to say on a Moon date? I think you are simply tre-moon-dous.
Now getting married on the Moon can be in your bucket-list.
Food on moon is simply out of this world.
