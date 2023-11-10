Hulk To Spiderman: Here’s How Superheroes Preparing For Diwali
Have you ever wondered what it would be like if superheroes celebrate Diwali? Well, an AI artist has imagined it for us.
Our beloved Tony Stark can be seen bringing firecrackers in the AI image.
Spiderman is preparing sweets for Diwali night.
Batman has brought more firecrackers for Diwali celebrations.
The mighty Hulk can be seen making earthen lamps for the festival.
Superman, checking and installing decorative lights.
Dr. Strange is lighting diyas with his magical powers in the AI imaginary.
Thor can also be seen decorating his place with diyas. | Photo: Sahid
Naughty Loki is packing sweets for neighbours.
