Iron Man to Hulk: Superheroes Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Check AI Pics
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place on January 22.
Devotees are gearing up to visit Ayodhya to witness the historic day.
An AI artist has reimagined superheroes in Ayodhya performing Shram Daan at the Ram Mandir.
Iron Man and Batman can be seen cleaning the Ram Temple premises in the AI imaginary.
Spiderman and Hulk distribute food to sadhus.
AI imagined Deadpool and Joker mopping the temple premises.
Superman decorates the Ram Mandir with flowers. | Photo: Sahid
Wonder Woman lights diyas.
Thor and Loki chant Lord Ram’s bhajans.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Japan Earthquake, Tsunami: AI Imagines Horrific Moments Of January 1