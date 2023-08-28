Top 5 Programming Languages for the Future (2025)
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kotlin is a cross-platform programming language that is interoperable with Java. It is a good choice for developing Android applications.
Julia is a high-performance programming language that is designed for numerical computing. It is a good choice for developing scientific and machine-learning applications.
Swift is a general-purpose programming language that is developed by Apple. It is a good choice for developing iOS and macOS applications.
Rust is a modern systems programming language developing high-performance applications, such as operating systems and embedded systems.
TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript that adds static typing. It is a good choice for developing large and complex JavaScript applications.
