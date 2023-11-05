Gangster to Gladiator: AI Explores Virat Kohli in Multiverse

05 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist has imagined star cricketer Virat Kohli in a multiverse where he can be seen assuming various roles.

The first AI-generated image depicts Virat as a Viking warrior with his face covered in blood.

The second image portrays Kohli as a chef, wearing a smile while preparing food.

In another image, the former skipper is unrecognizable as a Sadhu.

Kohli as a fierce soldier.

AI has also reimagined a universe where Virat assumes the role of a gangster.

Yet another picture presents him as an astronaut, exploring space. | Photo: wild.trance

While we are accustomed to Kohli's aggression on the cricket field, have you ever imagined him as a fierce gladiator?

