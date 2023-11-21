ATTENTION WhatsApp Users! Channels To Get Sticker Access
The WhatsApp Channels feature was launched in over 140 countries in September 2023 and quickly became a hit.
This feature is a one-way broadcast tool to share updates with a large number of WhatsApp users.
Now, WhatsApp Channels will be able to access WhatsApp stickers on the platform.
Only those who have a WhatsApp Channel page can send messages on the page.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new beta update that will enable Channel admins to share stickers.
The news surfaced when a screenshot of the feature went viral.
However, the report further suggests that the feature is currently limited and available only to beta testers.
To check, go to the Channel tab. There are chances that the Stickers option might appear next to the emoji keyboard.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Apple iPhone 16 to Launch in 2024: Check Expected Features