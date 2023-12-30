Snowfall At Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir And Hanuman Gadi: Check AI Imagination
PM Modi inaugurated new Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station during his visit to Ayodhya.
Have you ever imagined snowfall in Ayodhya city, we have employed an AI to imagine it for us.
AI imagined snowfall in Ayodhya blanketing temples and other buildings with thick layer of snow.
Foggy sky and snow filled streets can be seen in the AI imaginary.
The railway station’s inauguration comes a month ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple.
The railway station has State-of-the-Art Infrastructure.
The station's top floor features a regal 'mukut'-inspired structure.
