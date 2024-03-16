Best of Apple WatchOS Apps In 2024

16 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Water Reminder: A top choice for staying hydrated by notifying you when it's time to drink water

SwingVision: An app for sports enthusiasts, leveraging AI to track various metrics during activities like tennis

Headspace: A popular meditation app offering guided breathing and meditation sessions for mental wellness

Calm: Another meditation app with sessions ranging from 3 to 25 minutes, catering to various needs like anxiety relief and better sleep

Reward Card Wallet – Barcodes: An app that organizes barcodes on your wrist for easy access, helping you avoid the hassle of searching for them

Streaks Workout: An exercise app offering quick calorie-burning workouts for fitness enthusiasts

Countdowns: An app for managing important dates and events, ensuring you never miss an occasion

Cloud Battery: A productivity app that monitors the battery levels of your devices, providing alerts for charging when needed

Cheatsheet Notes: An app for quick access to bite-sized notes and information, aiding in organizing and accessing essential details

Drafts: A note-taking app that allows capturing new notes by dictation and organizing them efficiently

