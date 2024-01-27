Best Premium Flagship Smartphones As Of 2024 in India
27 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 200MP rear camera, 6.8" 144Hz AMOLED, and a S Pen stylus.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by a A17 Bionic chip, a 48MP quad-camera, super-fast charging, stunning OLED display, improved durability.
Google Pixel 8 Pro has Google's own Tensor 3 chip, revolutionary AI features, clean software experience, long-lasting battery.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Leica co-engineered 108MP main camera, 120W fast charging, ceramic back, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Plus, edge-to-edge display.
OnePlus 12 has a display with 120Hz refresh rate, powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with OxygenOS 14.
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Ultimate gaming beast with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, ROG AeroActive Cooler X cooling system, air triggers, 144Hz AMOLED display
