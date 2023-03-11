11 Mar, 2023
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is available under Rs 15,000 and the camera on the phone is able to produce some pleasing photos.
11 Mar, 2023
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a good value-for-money option for users who are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartphone.
11 Mar, 2023
Available under Rs 15,000, Redmi 11 Prime 5G features dual-5G and a gorgeous 90Hz display.
11 Mar, 2023
Redmi 11 Prime 5G has Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, a capable camera system, a 5,000mAh battery along with a 22.5W charger.
11 Mar, 2023
11 Mar, 2023
OPPO A74 5G is available under Rs 15,000 and the phone offers an eye-catching design with in two colour options.
11 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!