Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000
09 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
OnePlus 11R 5G is available at Rs. 39,999 and loaded with impressive features.
OnePlus 11R 5G flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, blazing-fast 100W charging, and 6.74-inch display.
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available at just Rs 27,999 and offers a complete package with stunning designs.
Realme 11 Pro+ captures vibrant-looking photos, particularly in good lighting conditions.
Vivo V27 Pro 5G is currently available under Rs 40,000 with elegant designs.
Vivo V27 Pro 5G presents a compelling option for Vivo enthusiasts who prioritize performance.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available under Rs 40,000 that supports 4K video recording from the front camera.
