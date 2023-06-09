Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000

09 Jun, 2023

Manmath Nayak

OnePlus 11R 5G is available at Rs. 39,999 and loaded with impressive features.

OnePlus 11R 5G flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, blazing-fast 100W charging, and 6.74-inch display.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is available at just Rs 27,999 and offers a complete package with stunning designs.

Realme 11 Pro+ captures vibrant-looking photos, particularly in good lighting conditions.

Vivo V27 Pro 5G is currently available under Rs 40,000 with elegant designs.

Vivo V27 Pro 5G presents a compelling option for Vivo enthusiasts who prioritize performance.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available under Rs 40,000 that supports 4K video recording from the front camera.

Thanks For Reading!

