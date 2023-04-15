Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

15 Apr, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Moto G13 starts at Rs 9,999 in India and comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ display.

Moto G13 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Lava Yuva 2 is available at a starting price of Rs 7999 in India and packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display.

Lava Yuva 2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor and two VGA cameras.

Moto E13 is available at a price of Rs 6999 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC.

Realme C55 is launched at Rs 10,999 but you can buy the smartphone for around Rs 10,000 after bank offers available online.

