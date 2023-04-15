Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
15 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Moto G13 starts at Rs 9,999 in India and comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ display.
Moto G13 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Lava Yuva 2 is available at a starting price of Rs 7999 in India and packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display.
Lava Yuva 2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor and two VGA cameras.
Moto E13 is available at a price of Rs 6999 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC.
Realme C55 is launched at Rs 10,999 but you can buy the smartphone for around Rs 10,000 after bank offers available online.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NEET Dress Code For Male, Female Candidates