BEWARE, Don’t DOWNLOAD! List Of Fraud Apps In India
Hackers design fraudulent apps with malicious intent to deceive people, mostly by mimicking legitimate services.
Once installed, these apps can steal personal information and financial details.
Fraudulent apps have various forms, such as, banking apps, antivirus software, games, etc.
Users should be very cautious while downloading any app on smartphones.
Here’s the list of 'SpyLoan' apps that Google had removed from Play Store - AA Kredit, Amor Cash, GuayabaCash,
Other apps are - EasyCredit, Cashwow, CrediBus, FlashLoan.
List also includes - PréstamosCrédito, Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash, Go Crédito,
Other banned apps are - Instantáneo Préstamo, Cartera grande, Rápido Crédito, Finupp Lending, 4S Cash, TrueNaira, EasyCash.
