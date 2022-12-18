ChatGPT is a chatbot gone viral since its launch in November due to human-like responses that now people are also using for sending messages to Tinder matches and writing answers in exams.
ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence – driven chatbot developed by OpenAI, a research and development firm. It is the latest development in the history of chatbots. It has garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers, although its factual accuracy has been criticized.
The company OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015 by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. In 2019, the group created a related for-profit entity. Musk exited the company’s board in 2018.
According to the company, the ChatGPT tool is trained using a machine learning technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) and can simulate dialogue, answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.
ChatGPT was trained to reject prompts that may violate its content policy. However, some users managed to bypass these restrictions through techniques that help provide outputs deemed as offensive, inappropriate, or causing social harm. OpenAI took actions to prevent users from circumventing the filters imposed on ChatGPT.
