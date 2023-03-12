Elon Musk Planning to Build His Own Town

Victor Dasgupta

Entities connected to Elon Musk and his companies have reportedly been acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas

3,500 Acres Purchased

Entities connected to Elon Musk have purchased at least 3,500 acres near Austin, according to Wall Street Journal

Aim Behind the purchase

Entities connected to Elon Musk and his companies have purchased land with the hope of starting a town where his employees could live and work.

Snailbrook

The Entities connected to Elon Musk are in the process of working toward incorporating a town called Snailbrook

Musk's Employees

According to the report, Musk wants employees at his companies Boring Co., Tesla and SpaceX to be able to live in new homes with below-market rents.

