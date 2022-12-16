Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale started and the six-day long sale will continue till December 21. Smartphones under Rs 20,000 are available during the sale.

16 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is available at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart.

16 Dec, 2022

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is listed at Rs 13,999 in the Flipkart sale.

16 Dec, 2022

Motorola G72 5G

Motorola G72 5G can be purchased at Rs 14,999 after a 31% off on Flipkart.

16 Dec, 2022

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 17,490 on Flipkart.

16 Dec, 2022

Realme 9 Pro 5G

16 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone’s Easy-Breezy Floral Co-ord Set Costs Rs 32,000

 Find Out More