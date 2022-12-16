Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale started and the six-day long sale will continue till December 21. Smartphones under Rs 20,000 are available during the sale.
16 Dec, 2022
Poco X4 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is available at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart.
16 Dec, 2022
Infinix Note 12 5G with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is listed at Rs 13,999 in the Flipkart sale.
16 Dec, 2022
Motorola G72 5G can be purchased at Rs 14,999 after a 31% off on Flipkart.
16 Dec, 2022
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 17,490 on Flipkart.
16 Dec, 2022
16 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!