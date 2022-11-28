The Infinix Hot 12 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) variant is available for grabs at ₹8,799 instead of ₹12,999.

The Infinix Hot 12 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM) variant is available for grabs at ₹8,799 instead of ₹12,999.

27 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta