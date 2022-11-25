The Flipkart Black Friday Sale began today and several electronic products such as MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, iPhone 13 are on offer with massive discounts.
25 Nov, 2022
AirPods Pro is available for Rs 19,999, down from Rs 24,900 during Flipkart Black Friday sale.
25 Nov, 2022
MacBook Air M1 is available for Rs 88,990 during Flipkart Black Friday sale and has additional discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC bank credit card.
25 Nov, 2022
Apple iPhone 13 has received a temporary price cut during Flipkart Black Friday sale and it is selling with a price tag of Rs 62,999.
25 Nov, 2022
Apple iPhone 14, which is similar as the iPhone 13, is available for Rs 77,400 during Flipkart Black Friday sale.
25 Nov, 2022
Apple iPhone 12 can be bought for Rs 48,999 during Flipkart Black Friday sale.
25 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!