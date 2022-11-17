Flipkart has announced Apple Days sale on the platform and announced massive offers on the latest Apple iPhones. The Apple Days sale is live in India and will go on till November 20.
17 Nov, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 is on offer and the customers can buy it for Rs 74,900 from Rs 79,900.
HDFC Bank customers can get Rs 5,000 off on Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB storage option.
Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage option is available for Rs 64,999, down from Rs 69,900.
Apple iPhone 12 with 128GB storage option is being sold with big discounts and is available at Rs 55,999, down from Rs 64,900.
