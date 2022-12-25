The Flipkart Year end sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31
25 Dec, 2022
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 will be available at Rs. 39999.
25 Dec, 2022
Credit card holders can get a 5 percent instant discount if the transaction is made with the credit card.
25 Dec, 2022
The 8GB+128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is listed at ₹27,999 on Flipkart right now.
25 Dec, 2022
Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.
25 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!