Flipkart Year end sale: Date

The Flipkart Year end sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31

25 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

iPhone 11 Price cut on Flipkart

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 will be available at Rs. 39999.

25 Dec, 2022

iPhone 11: Offer Flipkart Axis Bank

Credit card holders can get a 5 percent instant discount if the transaction is made with the credit card.

25 Dec, 2022

Nothing Phone (1)

The 8GB+128GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is listed at ₹27,999 on Flipkart right now.

25 Dec, 2022

Nothing Phone (1): Feature

Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

25 Dec, 2022

