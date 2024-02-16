FREE Xbox Game Pass: Unlock 3 Months Subscription
16 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass in 2017.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows users to access 100+ games on PC and Xbox for Rs 549/month.
Fans can also get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months free with a new Windows-based gaming PC or handheld device.
Here are steps to enable the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription
Seamlessly link your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to your Microsoft account for convenient access across all devices.
Play exclusive games like Halo, Forza, and Gears of War. Connect with friends and join multiplayer games with Xbox Live Gold.
