From India To US, The Countries Where TikTok Is Banned

19 Mar, 2023
The Indian government outlawed TikTok and dozens of other Chinese applications during the Covid outbreak in 2020.
In February, the US government gave its departments and organisations 30 days to remove the programme from their devices. The restriction will apply only to American legislators.
In February, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the EU Council have all banned TikTok from their employees' devices.
Canada in February asked that its government representatives refrain from using the TikTok app because it poses a "unacceptable" risk to their security and privacy.
Taliban-led Afghan government banned TikTok as they feared this will "misguide youth".
