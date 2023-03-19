From India To US, The Countries Where TikTok Is Banned

19 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

India Banned TikTok In 2020

The Indian government outlawed TikTok and dozens of other Chinese applications during the Covid outbreak in 2020.

US Bans TikTok On Govt Phones

In February, the US government gave its departments and organisations 30 days to remove the programme from their devices. The restriction will apply only to American legislators.

European Union

In February, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the EU Council have all banned TikTok from their employees' devices.

Canada Asks Govt Reps To Refrain From Using TikTok

Canada in February asked that its government representatives refrain from using the TikTok app because it poses a "unacceptable" risk to their security and privacy.

Afghanistan Bans TikTok

Taliban-led Afghan government banned TikTok as they feared this will "misguide youth".

