From Italics to Bold: Know How To Format Your WhatsApp Texts
22 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
In a recent announcement, WhatsApp has introduced four new shortcuts for formatting text on the app.
All users of desktop Mac, iOS, Android, and Web apps can now take advantage of this capability.
The new formatting shortcuts include Bulleted Lists, Numbered Lists, Block Quote, and Inline Code.
Bullet List: To use the Bulleted List format, use ‘-’ symbol before the sentence you want to bullet. Use shift enter to add the next one.
Numbered List: similar to Bulleted List but numbers; activate it by typing the numbers 1, 2, or 3 followed by a period and a space. Shift + Enter for next.
Block Quote: used to highlight important text in messages. Use it by typing ‘>’ symbol followed by a space.
Inline Code: helps to make specific information stand out. To use it, wrap text with the ` symbol.
Bold: can be activated by adding * at the starting and end of sentence.
Italics: can be activated by using _ at the start and end of desired text.
Strikethrough: place a tilde (~) before and after the text.
Monospace Formatting: To use it place three backticks (`) before and after the text.
Alternatively, on both Android and iOS devices, you can select the text and choose the formatting option from the menu that appears
