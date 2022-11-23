Gift card and giveaway frauds mean that scammers may try to fool you into buying a gift card for them by pretending to be a recognised contact or offering a free present in exchange for your credit card number. If it seems too good to be true, avoid it!
Charity-related scams and phishing attempts harm both the victims of the frauds and the charities that would have benefited from the donations. The devil is in the details!
Keep a look out for identity-based malicious emails, which may impersonate local parent-teacher association's (PTA) board members or target certain age groups with fake emails.
Scams involving membership renewal may create fake antivirus services in an effort to attract victims with the promise of increased security. Even though some scammers are highly skilled at making their messages appear believable, users should always check the sender's email. If something seems wrong, it might be fake.
Crypto-based frauds frequently come in the form of variations, one of which attempts to extort money from a victim by threatening them.
