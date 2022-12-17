Users will receive an email or mobile notification from Chrome if there is a price drop for products. Customers have to select 'track price' in the Chrome address bar while browsing for e-shopping.
This new update will allow Chrome browser to find discount codes from the retailer and automatically display them at checkout.
While browsing on desktop, users can use Chrome’s 'search image with Google Lens' option to get results in the side panel. Customers will find similar options from retailers and prices.
Chrome can fill out details at time of check out automatically with previously saved information, including addresses or payment details from Google Pay.
