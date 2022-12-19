Google Project Relate

Project Relate is an app that can understand people with non-binary speech.

19 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Google Pay

Google Pay will show more security alerts and warnings now for suspicious transactions.

19 Dec, 2022

YouTube India updates

YouTube has a 2 billion user base and just health-related videos have over 30 billion views.

19 Dec, 2022

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

There’s no better moment to do a startup, even though Google are working through a macro-economic situation right now. (Image: ANI)

19 Dec, 2022

Android for India

Integration with DigiLocker for govt identity documents using AI to identify and recognise important documents on the Google Files app.

19 Dec, 2022

