Project Relate is an app that can understand people with non-binary speech.
19 Dec, 2022
Google Pay will show more security alerts and warnings now for suspicious transactions.
19 Dec, 2022
YouTube has a 2 billion user base and just health-related videos have over 30 billion views.
19 Dec, 2022
There’s no better moment to do a startup, even though Google are working through a macro-economic situation right now. (Image: ANI)
19 Dec, 2022
Integration with DigiLocker for govt identity documents using AI to identify and recognise important documents on the Google Files app.
19 Dec, 2022
