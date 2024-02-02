Google Maps Now Has 7 New AI Features
02 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Google Maps is getting smarter with new AI-powered features. These features will make it easier to navigate, explore, and get things done.
Live View walking navigation: Get step-by-step directions with arrows and overlays on top of the real world.
Where Is My Train (Indian Railways Local Trains): See real-time train arrival and departure information for Indian Railways local trains.
Lens in Maps: Point your phone's camera at a place to see information about it, like its hours, ratings, and reviews.
Fuel-efficient routing: Find the most fuel-efficient route to your destination, saving you money and gas.
Address Descriptors: Get more information about a place before you visit, like its vibe, accessibility, and noise level.
Google Maps Partner ONDC: Discover and book local shops and services directly through Google Maps.
Google Maps Partner Namma Yatri: See metro schedules and book tickets for Namma Metro in Bengaluru directly through Google Maps.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celebrate Valentine's Day in Style: Top 5 Smartwatches To Gift Your Loved One