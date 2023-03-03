How To Google Like A Pro: 7 Tips For More Effective Googling

03 Mar, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Use Quotes

When searching for something specific, Try using quotes to minimize the guesswork for Google search and get "EXACT" match. Eg: type "dog sweaters" instead of dog sweaters

03 Mar, 2023

Use Hyphen

For eg the word Mustang. When you Google search for Mustang, you may get results for both the car made by Ford or the horse. So, instead type Mustang-cars

03 Mar, 2023

Use Colon

If you need to Google search for articles or content on a certain website. Add site: before the question you are searching. Eg. news site:india.com

03 Mar, 2023

Use multiple words

This can help narrow down your search to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Eg: “Best ways to prepare for a job interview” OR “How to prepare for a job interview”.

03 Mar, 2023

Keep it simple

Sometimes you don’t need to be too specific. If you need a pizza place nearby, use "Pizza places nearby". Google search will grab your location and deliver a variety of results.

03 Mar, 2023

Gradually add search terms

The best method is to start with something simple then gradually get more complicated. Eg: 1st try: job interviews. 2nd try: prepare for job interviews. 3rd try: how to prepare for a job interview.

03 Mar, 2023

Use important words only

When you search for too many words, it may limit your results. Don’t use: Where can I find a Chinese restaurant that delivers. Instead try: Chinese restaurants nearby.

03 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Holi 2023: 6 Ways To Protect Your Phone

 Find Out More