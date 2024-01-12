What are real-money games? Apps where you bet & win real money on games. Think online casinos, lotteries, sports betting.
12 Jan, 2024
India.com News Desk
Google allows more of these apps in India, Brazil, Mexico starting June 2024. More countries later.
Google will charge service fees for real-money game subscriptions & in-app purchases. Fees structure TBD.
This move boosts Google Play Store revenue as company faces scrutiny over alternative payment methods.
Google says fees reflect "value Google Play provides" & "sustain Android & Play ecosystems."
India already testing real-money apps like fantasy sports & Rummy on Play Store.
As per Indian gambling laws, skill-based games are not banned, but each state has its own regulations.
1867 Public Gambling Act & 2000 IT Act oversee gambling laws in India.
IT Act doesn't penalize individuals or explicitly permit all forms of online gambling.
