Known as 'Pixel Fold', Google’s Foldable Smartphone, is expected to be unveiled at the company's annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May.
15 Nov, 2022
Google’s new foldable smartphone is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).
Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone is expected to feature usual Pixel-esque performance and the Pixel flagship camera.
Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen.
