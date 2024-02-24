GTA 6 Leaks: Check Expected Details Of The Game

24 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

GTA 6 Leaks: Check Expected Details Of The Game

Protagonists of the game include: Jason-A white male character, Lucia-A Hispanic female character.

Other charachters include Billy and Kai; Speculated characters, possibly children of Jason and Lucia.

The game is based in the Vice City.

Locations include: classic areas like Little Haiti, Malibu Club, Ocean View Hotel, and Washington Beach.

Special Abilities: Main characters will have special abilities similar to GTA V.

NPC Interactions: Players can interact with NPCs in different ways.

Game Tone: The game is expected to have a darker and more serious tone compared to GTA V.

Transportation: Vice City Metro as a mode of transport.

Character Relationships: Jason and Lucia are speculated to be a couple. These details provide an overview of what has been confirmed or leaked about GTA 6 so far.

World Events: Events like the Beach Bum Preacher and Scarface Crime Scene.

Keep in mind that some or all features may still change before the final release.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Free AI Logo Generators In 2024

 Find Out More