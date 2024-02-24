GTA 6 Leaks: Check Expected Details Of The Game
24 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
GTA 6 Leaks: Check Expected Details Of The Game
Protagonists of the game include: Jason-A white male character, Lucia-A Hispanic female character.
Other charachters include Billy and Kai; Speculated characters, possibly children of Jason and Lucia.
The game is based in the Vice City.
Locations include: classic areas like Little Haiti, Malibu Club, Ocean View Hotel, and Washington Beach.
Special Abilities: Main characters will have special abilities similar to GTA V.
NPC Interactions: Players can interact with NPCs in different ways.
Game Tone: The game is expected to have a darker and more serious tone compared to GTA V.
Transportation: Vice City Metro as a mode of transport.
Character Relationships: Jason and Lucia are speculated to be a couple. These details provide an overview of what has been confirmed or leaked about GTA 6 so far.
World Events: Events like the Beach Bum Preacher and Scarface Crime Scene.
Keep in mind that some or all features may still change before the final release.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Free AI Logo Generators In 2024