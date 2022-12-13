Good News For WhatsApp Users

WhatsApp offers video and voice call across Android, iOS and web versions for the users.

Manmath Nayak

List of New Features

WhatsApp also offers call link feature, group voice calling with up to 32 participants and group video calls with up to 8 participants.

Confusion Over WhatsApp Web Users

The Android and iOS users like WhatsApp calls over cellular calls, and WhatsApp web users are still a bit confused about how to use WhatsApp calling feature on their desktop.

How to Use WhatsApp Desktop Calling

To make free WhatsApp voice and video calls, first you have to install the WhatsApp app from your Microsoft store or Mac App Store.

How to Receive Calls on Desktop

Then to make or receive calls on WhatsApp Desktop, you will have to connect an audio output device and microphone to your PC. And grant WhatsApp permission to access your computer's microphone and camera.

