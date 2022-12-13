WhatsApp offers video and voice call across Android, iOS and web versions for the users.
WhatsApp also offers call link feature, group voice calling with up to 32 participants and group video calls with up to 8 participants.
The Android and iOS users like WhatsApp calls over cellular calls, and WhatsApp web users are still a bit confused about how to use WhatsApp calling feature on their desktop.
To make free WhatsApp voice and video calls, first you have to install the WhatsApp app from your Microsoft store or Mac App Store.
Then to make or receive calls on WhatsApp Desktop, you will have to connect an audio output device and microphone to your PC. And grant WhatsApp permission to access your computer's microphone and camera.
