05 Mar, 2023
One of the best water-resistant phone, iPhone 14 has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
05 Mar, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance, but not water-proof. The clamshell foldable is protected against submersion in fresh water for up to 1.5 meters for a duration of up to 30 minutes.
05 Mar, 2023
iPhone is also IP68 rated for water resistance power and can remain submerged in up to 6 meters deep water for up to 30 minutes.
05 Mar, 2023
All variants of the Galaxy S23 series are IP68 rated and can sustain water pressure of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.
