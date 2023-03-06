06 Mar, 2023
Keep your smartphone in a waterproof zip lock bag. The bag is easily available at multiple online stores.
Ensure to use traditional pin or patter lock since it is possible for the that biometric scanner could not recognize your face or fingerprint.
To shield your earphones from potential damage or color stains, consider applying a layer of either glycerin or moisturizer.
Cover any open ports like the speaker grille or charging port with duct tape.
If by chance your smartphone gets wet by the colors of Holi, do not charge it unless it is completely dry.
