Holi 2023: Tips To Protect Your Smartphone From Damage

06 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Zip Lock Bag

Keep your smartphone in a waterproof zip lock bag. The bag is easily available at multiple online stores.

PIN Lock

Ensure to use traditional pin or patter lock since it is possible for the that biometric scanner could not recognize your face or fingerprint.

Apply Glycerin or Moisturiser

To shield your earphones from potential damage or color stains, consider applying a layer of either glycerin or moisturizer.

Seal the ports

Cover any open ports like the speaker grille or charging port with duct tape.

Avoid Charging Your Phone If It Gets Wet

If by chance your smartphone gets wet by the colors of Holi, do not charge it unless it is completely dry.

