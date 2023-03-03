Waterproof cases

Waterproof cases serve as the best way to save your phone from getting exposed to colours and water balloons during Holi celebrations. (Photo: Pixabay)

Balloon covers

Inflate a balloon and use it as a cover for your phone. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ziplock pouch

Use a ziplock pouch, which is easily available in market to keep your phone safe during Holi. (Photo: Pixabay)

Spare phone

You can use a spare phone for a day or use a replacement phone while you indulge in the Holi celebrations. (Photo: Pixabay)

Conceal open areas

Conceal the open areas or orifices in your smartphone with plastic tapes to protect your phone during Holi 2023 celebration. (Photo: Pixabay)

Keep your phone at home

If it's possible, you can keep your smartphone at home. (Photo: Pixabay)

