Waterproof cases serve as the best way to save your phone from getting exposed to colours and water balloons during Holi celebrations. (Photo: Pixabay)
Inflate a balloon and use it as a cover for your phone. (Photo: Pixabay)
Use a ziplock pouch, which is easily available in market to keep your phone safe during Holi. (Photo: Pixabay)
You can use a spare phone for a day or use a replacement phone while you indulge in the Holi celebrations. (Photo: Pixabay)
Conceal the open areas or orifices in your smartphone with plastic tapes to protect your phone during Holi 2023 celebration. (Photo: Pixabay)
If it's possible, you can keep your smartphone at home. (Photo: Pixabay)
