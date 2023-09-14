Honor 90 5G Makes its Debut in India: Price and Specifications
The high-tech phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 644 GPU.
The handset comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.
In terms of software, the phone ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.
Honor 90 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and features 66W wired SuperCharge technology.
Honor 90 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels).
It is offered in three storage variants and three colour options.
The smartphone boasts a whopping 200-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.
Honor also announced that it will provide 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates for Honor 90 5G in India.
The starting price of Honor 90 5G is Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 39,999.
Honor announced that the initial few users can get the phone at early-bird prices of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro Price In India