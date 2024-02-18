Honor X9b: 8 Compelling Reasons To Buy
18 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Launched on February 15, the Honor X9b is a 5G ready smartphone with THESE compelling features.
Decent Price: The Honor X9b starts at Rs 22,999 in India.
Eye Protection: The device features 5 fold eye protection for its users.
Guarded-Screen: With a 360° whole-device protection, HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display provides an all-round drop resistance for the X9b's screen.
Dedicated Gaming Chipset: 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for powerful gaming.
Hi-res Display: A decent 6'78 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
AI Vision Camera: 108 MP Main Camera with images like these.
Lossless Zoom: Of upto 3X times available for all scenarios.
Honor UI: X9b runs on Magic OS 7.2 with its own tons of features.
Magic Text: Text Can Be Recognized In Preview, Serving You Instantly By Allowing You To Extract The Words In A Tap.
Easy Unlock: Even with your face covered (example a mask).
