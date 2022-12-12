Twitter Blue Subscription in India

For the Twitter users, the Blue Subscription Service is now available in several regions, including India.

12 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Rs 999 Per Month

The iPhone users need to pay Rs 999 per month for the Twitter Blue subscription.

12 Dec, 2022

Nothing Yet For Android Users

Twitter Blue subscription price for Android users is yet to be revealed.

12 Dec, 2022

Higher Price For iOS Users

Twitter Blue subscription price for iOS users was previously set to RS 719 and the company has now re-launched the feature with a higher price.

12 Dec, 2022

Pay $8 in US

Twitter users in the US on Android will need to pay $8, while iOS users will be asked to pay $11 to use the service.

12 Dec, 2022

How To Retain Verification Badge

Users with verified accounts will have to pay the mentioned amount if they want to retain the verification badge on their profile or be ready to lose it

12 Dec, 2022

Blue Subscription Offers Benefits

12 Dec, 2022

