For the Twitter users, the Blue Subscription Service is now available in several regions, including India.
12 Dec, 2022
The iPhone users need to pay Rs 999 per month for the Twitter Blue subscription.
Twitter Blue subscription price for Android users is yet to be revealed.
Twitter Blue subscription price for iOS users was previously set to RS 719 and the company has now re-launched the feature with a higher price.
Twitter users in the US on Android will need to pay $8, while iOS users will be asked to pay $11 to use the service.
Users with verified accounts will have to pay the mentioned amount if they want to retain the verification badge on their profile or be ready to lose it
