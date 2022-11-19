5G Services Now in Delhi-NCR

Reliance Jio said 5G services are now available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and users in these cities can start using 5G on their compatible 5G smartphones.

19 Nov, 2022

Manmath Nayak

How To Use Jio 5G On Smartphone

To start using 5G on your smartphone, go to your phone’s settings and then find Mobile network option there. Tap on it

19 Nov, 2022

Choose Jio SIM on Phone

If your phone is running two SIMs, choose Jio SIM and then tap on 'Preferred network type' option and then select 5G and you are done.

19 Nov, 2022

Software Support Needed

Despite having 5G support, your smartphone needs to have software support to run the 5G network. Users Should ensure that 5G phone has received the 5G software update

19 Nov, 2022

5G Services in Few Regions

Notably, 5G services were launched in in India on October 1 at IMC, 2022. Currently, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G service networks in select regions across the country.

19 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Radhika Madan Takes Metallic Fashion to Next Level in Europe

 Find Out More