Reliance Jio said 5G services are now available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and users in these cities can start using 5G on their compatible 5G smartphones.
19 Nov, 2022
To start using 5G on your smartphone, go to your phone’s settings and then find Mobile network option there. Tap on it
If your phone is running two SIMs, choose Jio SIM and then tap on 'Preferred network type' option and then select 5G and you are done.
Despite having 5G support, your smartphone needs to have software support to run the 5G network. Users Should ensure that 5G phone has received the 5G software update
Notably, 5G services were launched in in India on October 1 at IMC, 2022. Currently, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G service networks in select regions across the country.
