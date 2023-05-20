How To Avoid WhatsApp Scam Calls
20 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Stay alert if you are receiving WhatsApp international spam calls.
Better avoid calls if the number starts with +237 (Cameroon, Africa), +84 (Vietnam), +251 (Ethiopia, Africa), +62 (Indonesia).
Through spam calls, the scammers offer job and sound like a reputable company.
The scammer later send the link as a task where if the user clicks on such links, the bank account gets hacked.
To avoid such kinds of international spam calls, users should immediately report and block the calls.
Reporting the number should be the first step because WhatsApp will take the required action against these numbers.
