08 Mar, 2023
Users can sign-up for DND service to stop receiving all telemarketing communication or calls from selected sectors.
08 Mar, 2023
The DND activation will block unwanted third-party commercial calls and not SMS alerts from your bank.
08 Mar, 2023
Google offers two features to Android users to protect them from spam calls. These features include -- Caller ID and spam protection.
08 Mar, 2023
Moreover, the users can also register for DND on the dedicated service apps from your telecom operators.
08 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!