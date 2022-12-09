With a new feature launched last week, WhatsApp now allows users to use their personalized avatar as profile photo.
To make WhatsApp avatars, users can choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.
With digital avatars, you can represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.
To create digital avatars on WhatsApp, first open WhatsApp and go to Settings and then, you will see a new option called ‘Avatar’.
After that users can tap on ‘Create Your Avatar’ and follow the steps to create avatar and then tap on ‘Done’.
