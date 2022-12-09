WhatsApp Digital Avatar

With a new feature launched last week, WhatsApp now allows users to use their personalized avatar as profile photo.

09 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

36 Custom Stickers

To make WhatsApp avatars, users can choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.

09 Dec, 2022

Privacy Matters

With digital avatars, you can represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.

09 Dec, 2022

Create Digital Avatars

To create digital avatars on WhatsApp, first open WhatsApp and go to Settings and then, you will see a new option called ‘Avatar’.

09 Dec, 2022

Create Your Avatar

After that users can tap on ‘Create Your Avatar’ and follow the steps to create avatar and then tap on ‘Done’.

09 Dec, 2022

