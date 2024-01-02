How To Create Strong PASSWORD In 2024? Google’s Suggestions, TIPS
A secure and strong password helps protect your Google Account.
Your password must be hard to guess and shouldn't have details such as - birth date or phone number.
Your password should be a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols (ASCII-standard characters only).
Remember accents and accented characters aren't supported by Google.
Note that a strong password must be memorable to you but should be impossible for others to guess.
Remember long passwords are stronger and hard to guess, so make your password at least 12 characters long.
Password suggestion: A lyric from a song or poem, meaningful quote, passage from book, series of words can be used to create unique password.
