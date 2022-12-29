Unwanted Storage

Sometimes, photos and video on WhatsApp pile up in the storage, clogging the internal memory of the smartphone.

29 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

How To Free Up Space On WhatsApp

To free up space on WhatsApp, the users need to delete app data like large videos, photos, or files saved on phone which are no longer being used.

29 Dec, 2022

Check Space on WhatsApp

Before deleting any data, check how much space WhatsApp is taking up on smartphones.

29 Dec, 2022

How To Check WhatsApp Data

To check WhatsApp data, users need to go to Settings, then Storage and data and then go to Manage storage.

29 Dec, 2022

Free Up Storage

After checking storage, you can review media and free up storage by deleting items that are large or have been forwarded many times.

29 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cold Wave Update: IMD Predicts Relief From Cold in These State for Next Few Days

 Find Out More