Sometimes, photos and video on WhatsApp pile up in the storage, clogging the internal memory of the smartphone.
To free up space on WhatsApp, the users need to delete app data like large videos, photos, or files saved on phone which are no longer being used.
Before deleting any data, check how much space WhatsApp is taking up on smartphones.
To check WhatsApp data, users need to go to Settings, then Storage and data and then go to Manage storage.
After checking storage, you can review media and free up storage by deleting items that are large or have been forwarded many times.
