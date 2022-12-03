New Feature To Filter Messages

WhatsApp’s new feature allows users to filter unread messages in the chat list and quickly view all unread chats.

03 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

How To Filter On Apple iPhone

First open WhatsApp on iPhone and then scroll up in the chat list to reveal the search bar.

03 Dec, 2022

How To Filter On Apple iPhone

After tapping on the filer icon placed on the right side of the search bar, then tap the icon again to turn it off.

03 Dec, 2022

How To Filter On Android Phones:

Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and then tap the search bar, then press Unread present with options like Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs and more .

03 Dec, 2022

How To Filter On Web:

Open WhatsApp on your computer and then click the filter icon to the right of the search bar. To turn off the filter, click the icon again.

03 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: 5 Steps to Check Your Account Balance

 Find Out More