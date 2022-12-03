WhatsApp’s new feature allows users to filter unread messages in the chat list and quickly view all unread chats.
First open WhatsApp on iPhone and then scroll up in the chat list to reveal the search bar.
After tapping on the filer icon placed on the right side of the search bar, then tap the icon again to turn it off.
Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and then tap the search bar, then press Unread present with options like Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs and more .
Open WhatsApp on your computer and then click the filter icon to the right of the search bar. To turn off the filter, click the icon again.
