How to Identify WhatsApp Scams
26 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
WhatsApp Users must exercise extra caution while receiving calls from unknown numbers.
It is wise to verify the identity of the caller before sharing any personal information.
WhatsApp users need to be aware of urgent requests made by scammers to provide personal information.
Activate 2FA on WhatsApp and add an extra layer of security to make it hard for scammers to access your account.
Stop the conversation immediately in case you encounter a WhatsApp scam.
You should not click on suspicious links shared by unknown contacts.
