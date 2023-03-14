How To Recover WhatsApp Chats If Phone Is Stolen

14 Mar, 2023

Take New SIM With Same Number

To retrieve WhatsApp chats, you need to block SIM card and ask your network provider to issue you a new SIM with the same phone number.

Set Up iPhone With Same Apple ID

After getting new SIM, make sure you set up your iPhone with the same Apple ID you used in your stolen phone.

Recover WhatsApp Chat From iCloud

Install WhatsApp on your new phone, verify phone number and grant permission for WhatsApp to access your contacts, photos, and other data.

Recover WhatsApp Chat From Google Drive

Install WhatsApp from Google Play Store and give permission to check for backup in your Google Drive. After retrieval process WhatsApp will restore all your chats and media into your new phone.

Recover WhatsApp This Way

Open your email and locate the email containing the WhatsApp backup file, then select the backup file you downloaded from your email and tap ‘Restore’.

