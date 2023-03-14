How To Recover WhatsApp Chats If Phone Is Stolen

14 Mar, 2023
To retrieve WhatsApp chats, you need to block SIM card and ask your network provider to issue you a new SIM with the same phone number.
After getting new SIM, make sure you set up your iPhone with the same Apple ID you used in your stolen phone.
Install WhatsApp on your new phone, verify phone number and grant permission for WhatsApp to access your contacts, photos, and other data.
Install WhatsApp from Google Play Store and give permission to check for backup in your Google Drive. After retrieval process WhatsApp will restore all your chats and media into your new phone.
Open your email and locate the email containing the WhatsApp backup file, then select the backup file you downloaded from your email and tap ‘Restore’.
