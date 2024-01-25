How To Recover Your iPhone Using Stolen Device Protection
25 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
With the release of iOS 17.3, Apple has introduced tons of new features for iPhones.
iOS 17.3 introduces Stolen Device Protection, adding an extra layer of security to your data. Let's explore how it works and keeps your information protected.
Stolen Device Protection leverages Face ID or Touch ID for sensitive actions like accessing passwords and changing security settings. This biometric barrier makes it harder for anyone but you to access your data.
It also secures the phone with Lost Mode, preventing anyone from disabling it and hindering location tracking. Your iPhone remains traceable, increasing the chances of recovery.
To use Stolen Device Protection, users are advised to enable two factor authentication for your Apple ID.
Head to Settings > Face ID & Passcode, tap "Stolen Device Protection," and turn it on.
Stolen Device Protection understands your routine. When you're in familiar locations like home or work, your passcode is enough for most actions. This ensures convenience while maintaining security in unfamiliar environments.
iOS 17.3 update also includes customizable Home Screen, collaborate on playlists in Apple Music, and experience the power of Focus filters.
Thanks For Reading!
