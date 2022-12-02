Easy Way to restore Photos

If you have deleted some videos or phones from WhatsApp due to space crunch or by mistake, don’t fear, you can still restore it with some tricks.

02 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

WhatsApp Saves All Photos

By default, WhatsApp saves all photos and videos in phone gallery and hence if you have deleted it from the chat, photos will be saved in the device gallery.

How To Recover Media Files

If the media has been deleted after the daily backup, then you can recover the media files by restoring the backup from Google Drive or iCloud on your device.

First Uninstall WhatsApp

To recover from Backup, you need to uninstall WhatsApp on your device and reinstall.

Change Setup With Same Phone Number

After installing WhatsApp, make the setup with the same phone number and when prompted during the setup to restore the data from a backup, accept it.

Successful Restoration

After the setup is completed all the media and conversations that were successfully backed will be restored on the device.

