If you have deleted some videos or phones from WhatsApp due to space crunch or by mistake, don’t fear, you can still restore it with some tricks.
By default, WhatsApp saves all photos and videos in phone gallery and hence if you have deleted it from the chat, photos will be saved in the device gallery.
If the media has been deleted after the daily backup, then you can recover the media files by restoring the backup from Google Drive or iCloud on your device.
To recover from Backup, you need to uninstall WhatsApp on your device and reinstall.
After installing WhatsApp, make the setup with the same phone number and when prompted during the setup to restore the data from a backup, accept it.
After the setup is completed all the media and conversations that were successfully backed will be restored on the device.
